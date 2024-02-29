Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

