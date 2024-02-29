Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.99 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.