Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 246 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STE stock opened at $231.34 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.