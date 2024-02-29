Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,396 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 323,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,254,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

