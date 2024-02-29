Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 498 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

