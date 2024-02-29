Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.