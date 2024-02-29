Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 224 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

