Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $134,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 847,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

