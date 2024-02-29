Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGC opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $183.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

