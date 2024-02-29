Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after buying an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

