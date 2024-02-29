Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after buying an additional 230,275 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $149.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

