Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 1.4 %

CLS opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.