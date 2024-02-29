Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 108797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
