Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 108797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

