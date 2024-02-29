Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

