Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

