CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

