Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,273,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Chegg worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $880.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.