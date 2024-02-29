Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $211.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy stock opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

