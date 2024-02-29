Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

CLVT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

