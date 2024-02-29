Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CLVT opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

