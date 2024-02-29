Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 707,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

