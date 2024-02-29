Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

