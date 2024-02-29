Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of YOU opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Clear Secure by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

