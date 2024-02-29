ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

CLIR stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

