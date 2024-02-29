Clifton A. Pemble Sells 1,622 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

