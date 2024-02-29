CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $355,853. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

