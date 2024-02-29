Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,194 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cogent Biosciences worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

