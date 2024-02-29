Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 8,735 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.70 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.