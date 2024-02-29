Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 42,113 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.70 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after buying an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

