Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.94

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.94 and last traded at $206.24, with a volume of 7626215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.70 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,181,988 shares of company stock valued at $172,398,691. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

