Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO T Mckenna Trent Sells 14,185 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FIX opened at $293.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $294.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

