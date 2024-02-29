Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 71.15%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

