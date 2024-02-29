Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.11% of Community Health Systems worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 2,813,728 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

