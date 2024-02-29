Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75.
- On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00.
Confluent Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CFLT opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.