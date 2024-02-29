Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 156,236 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AvidXchange worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

