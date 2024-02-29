Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,668 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Upstart worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $31,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,811 shares of company stock worth $2,338,690 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

