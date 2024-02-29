Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 31,109 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

