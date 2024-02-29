Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 37,240 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 139.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.