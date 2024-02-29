Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 40,270 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Weave Communications worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

