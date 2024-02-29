Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 560 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.