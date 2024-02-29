Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 135,542 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,241,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,206. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.