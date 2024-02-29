Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Graham worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 155.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GHC opened at $701.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.68.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

