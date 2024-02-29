Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 305.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

