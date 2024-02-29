Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

AMRX opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

