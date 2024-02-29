Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

