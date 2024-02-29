Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,582 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

