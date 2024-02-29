Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,090.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

