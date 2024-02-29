Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,477 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BABA opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

