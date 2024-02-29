Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 12.6 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IART. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

