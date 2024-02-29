Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 138.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105,933 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

